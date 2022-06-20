AAP Punjab MLA Anmol Gagan Mann's photo sitting on DSP's chair goes viral, netizens call it 'humiliation of power'

AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Mann recently visited Mullapur Garibdas, a town in Mohali district on Punjab, to listen to the problems and grievances of the people when she sat in DSP's chair in his absence

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Kharar, Punjab, Anmol Gagan Mann's photo sitting on Deputy superintendent of police's (DSP) chair on Saturday, 18 June, has gone viral on social media. She is now being pulled up by people with many calling the "attitude" of the MLA a "humiliation of power".

According to reports, Anmol Gagan Mann was visiting Mullapur Garibdas, a town in Mohali district on Punjab, to listen to the problems and grievances of the people.

People were present at the Kharar DSP's office to complain against the land acquirement incident. At that time, the DSP was not in the office.

People on social media said that the AAP MLA does not know the protocol of not sitting on the DSP's chair.

Media reports mentioned DSP Amandeep Singh saying that he was not present in the office when the AAP MLA visited, sat on his chair and heard the complaints of people.

Its very immature & arrogant on the part of @AnmolGaganMann to usurp the official chair of Dsp Kharar and at the same time its complete surrender on the part of Dsp Kharar to allow her to sit on his chair! What justice can people expect from such pygmy representatives & officers? pic.twitter.com/IS1t60LK6m — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) June 18, 2022

Congress MLA from Bholath, Sukhpal Singh Khaira shared the picture of Anmol Gagan Mann and said, "Its very immature and arrogant on the part of Anmol Gagan Mann to usurp the official chair of DSP Kharar and at the same time its complete surrender on the part of DSP Kharar to allow her to sit on his chair! What justice can people expect from such pygmy representatives and officers?"

Punjabi singer Anmol Gagan Mann was AAP's candidate from Kharar constituency in Mohali district for the Punjab Assembly polls this year

