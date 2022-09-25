AAP politicises Ankita Bhandari’s murder, stages anti-BJP protest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday termed as extremely shameful the murder of a 19-year old woman receptionist of a resort in Uttarakhand and alleged that the crime was the result of the power going into the heads of the BJP leaders.

The AAP attacked the BJP after Uttarakhand Police on Friday arrested Pulkit Arya, son of a BJP leader Vinod Arya from Haridwar, for allegedly killing the teenager who had been missing for the last few days.

Along with Arya, the police also arrested the manager and the assistant manager of the resort, owned by the BJP leader’s son in Pauri’s Yamkeshwar block. All the three were sent to judicial custody for two weeks.

The state police chief Ashok Kumar on Saturday said that the woman receptionist, whose body was fished out from a canal, was being pressured by the resort owner to provide “special services” to the guests.

Extremely shameful, the AAP chief spokesperson Saurbah Bharadwaj said when asked for his party’s reaction at a press conference here.

He said the murder of the woman receptionist in Uttarkhand was the result of the power going into the heads of the BJP leaders.

“The BJP is so intoxicated in power that even a small leader of the party believes that he rules the country and nobody can restrain him anyway. The power has gone into their heads. That’s the reason,” he charged.

Latching on the Uttarkhand incident, Bharadwaj also raised the issue of women’s safety under the BJP regime and hit out at the saffron party referring to cases of rape filed against some of its leaders in other states in past, without naming anyone.

The women’s wing leaders castigated the BJP for the brutal murder of Ankita Bhandari at a resort by the son of BJP leader Vinod Arya, and chastised its governments at the Centre and across the country for being stacked with legislators with serious criminal records.

Sarita Singh, leader of the AAP Mahila Morcha, stated that the BJP’s hypocrisy has come to light. They shout ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao,’ but the reality is that we must protect our daughters from BJP leaders.

“Uttarakhand’s daughter Ankita Bhandari was brutally murdered and Pulkit Arya, who is the son of senior BJP leader Vinod Arya is responsible for the murder,” she said.

According to AAP, there has been an increase in reports of violence and abuse against women across the country.

“In this country, Amit Shah serves as Home Minister and the BJP controls the government. They are responsible for the country’s security and the safety of its citizens, but the alarming rise in violence against women clearly indicates they are failing in this duty,” said Singh.

The death of Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old girl, who worked as a receptionist in Uttarakhand has sparked outrage across the country. The BJP also took action against party leader Vinod Arya after his son was arrested in connection with the case. The missing person case, which turned into a murder case on Friday, has now led to protests across the state.

Ankita Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at a resort in Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district in Uttarakhand, was reported missing a few days ago. Her body was recovered on Saturday. A day before, the police had arrested Pulkit Arya, son of now expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, and his two employees in connection with the 19-year-old girl’s death.

The party’s media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said on Saturday that action has been taken against Arya and his son following the orders of state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt.

