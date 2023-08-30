AAP pitches Arvind Kejriwal for PM face ahead of crucial I.N.D.I.A bloc's Mumbai meeting

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Chief National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Wednesday proposed that party supremo Arvind Kejriwal should be named as the leader of the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A.

“If you ask me, I would want Arvind Kejriwal to be the Prime Ministerial candidate. Even in such back-breaking inflation, the national capital Delhi has the lowest inflation. There is free water, free education, free electricity, free bus rides for women, free pilgrimage for the elderly – still a surplus budget is presented. He raises people’s issues and rises as a challenger,” Kakkar told ANI.

She added, “LPG rates were reduced by Rs 200 after Patna and Bengaluru meetings (of INDIA alliance). I am sure that petrol and diesel rates will come down after the Mumbai meeting.”

Notably, Congress had released a poster of all Opposition leaders barring Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The poster features the images Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mamata Banerjee , Hemant Soren, Mallikarjun Kharge and others. The poster shows Rahul Gandhi leading the alliance.

A total of 26 to 27 parties are likely to participate in the third meeting of the newly formed opposition alliance in Mumbai.

The INDIA partners are scheduled to hold a joint meeting on 1 September in Mumbai.

The meeting will see discussions on the bloc’s strategies ahead of the upcoming state elections and the all-important general elections next year. The logo of the Opposition alliance is also likely to be unveiled during the two-day meeting.

A total of 26 parties, including the Congress, came together against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

The inaugural meeting of the alliance was convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on 23 June.

The second meeting of the group was hosted at Bengaluru in Congress-ruled Karnataka on 17-18 July.

