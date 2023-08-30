AAP says Kejriwal for PM: Congress leaves Delhi CM out of I.N.D.I.A. bloc poster led by Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of I.N.D.I.A bloc’s key meeting in Mumbai tomorrow, Congress has released a poster of all Opposition leaders barring Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, hinting towards a possible crack within the alliance.

The poster features the images of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Hemant Soren, Mallikarjun Kharge and others. The poster shows Rahul Gandhi leading the alliance.

#BreakingNews: Nobody should be talking about who should be the PM candidate. India Alliance’s focus should be on their vision and what they are going to provide, says Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on the #INDIAAlliance@_pallavighosh with details#Mumbai | @AnushaSoni23 pic.twitter.com/9iQjd48P5x — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 30, 2023

Meanwhile, AAP’s Chief National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar pitched Arvind Kejriwal as the prime ministerial candidate from the Opposition bloc.

“If you ask me, I would want Arvind Kejriwal to be the Prime Ministerial candidate. Even in such back-breaking inflation, the national capital Delhi has the lowest inflation,” she said.

#WATCH | AAP’s Chief National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar says, “If you ask me, I would want Arvind Kejriwal to be the Prime Ministerial candidate. Even in such back-breaking inflation, the national capital Delhi has the lowest inflation. There is free water, free education,… pic.twitter.com/vMUquowQU6 — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance will have its third meeting in Mumbai tomorrow where they will announce seat sharing and reveal its official logo.

The meeting will be held for two days and the bloc will also announce the launch of a coordination committee.

“The Mumbai meeting shall come out with a clear-cut roadmap for providing a progressive alternative to the regressive policies of the current regime,” RJD’s Manoj Jha told PTI.