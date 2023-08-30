Politics

AAP says Kejriwal for PM: Congress leaves Delhi CM out of I.N.D.I.A. bloc poster led by Rahul Gandhi

The poster features the images of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mamata Banerjee , Hemant Soren, Mallikarjun Kharge and others. The poster shows Rahul Gandhi leading the alliance

Ayndrila Banerjee Last Updated:August 30, 2023 13:08:21 IST
AAP says Kejriwal for PM: Congress leaves Delhi CM out of I.N.D.I.A. bloc poster led by Rahul Gandhi

Screengrab from Twitter

Ahead of I.N.D.I.A bloc’s key meeting in Mumbai tomorrow, Congress has released a poster of all Opposition leaders barring Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, hinting towards a possible crack within the alliance.

The poster features the images of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Hemant Soren, Mallikarjun Kharge and others. The poster shows Rahul Gandhi leading the alliance.

Related Articles

Logo

Logo of INDIA bloc to be unveiled on August 31, confirms Nana Patole

Logo

WATCH: Police arrive at the residence Delhi govt official accused of rape in Burari

Meanwhile, AAP’s Chief National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar pitched Arvind Kejriwal as the prime ministerial candidate from the Opposition bloc.

“If you ask me, I would want Arvind Kejriwal to be the Prime Ministerial candidate. Even in such back-breaking inflation, the national capital Delhi has the lowest inflation,” she said.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance will have its third meeting in Mumbai tomorrow where they will announce seat sharing and reveal its official logo.

The meeting will be held for two days and the bloc will also announce the launch of a coordination committee.

“The Mumbai meeting shall come out with a clear-cut roadmap for providing a progressive alternative to the regressive policies of the current regime,” RJD’s Manoj Jha told PTI.

Published on: August 30, 2023 12:51:59 IST

TAGS:

also read

INDIA in trouble? How AAP and Congress’ war of words casts shadow on alliance
Politics

INDIA in trouble? How AAP and Congress’ war of words casts shadow on alliance

The AAP has threatened to skip the INDIA alliance’s Mumbai meeting, scheduled for later this month, after Congress’ Alka Lamba said the party would prepare to contest all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. Is this the beginning of the end for 26-party Opposition bloc?

'Vote for educated': The Unacademy firing row, explained
Explainers

'Vote for educated': The Unacademy firing row, explained

Karan Sangwan, an educator with Unacademy, was sacked after a video of him urging his students to vote for educated candidates in the upcoming elections took over the internet. The edtech firm has been accused by some netizens of promoting an 'anti-Modi agenda', while others supported the tutor

Chattisgarh: Kejriwal, Mann to address AAP event in Raipur ahead of assembly polls
Politics

Chattisgarh: Kejriwal, Mann to address AAP event in Raipur ahead of assembly polls

Kejriwal will also release "guarantee cards" for the people of Chhattisgarh to mention what his party will implement if voted to power in the state, the party's state unit chief Komal Hupendi said