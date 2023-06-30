AAP moves Supreme Court to challenge Centre's Delhi ordinance

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Friday challenging the central government’s Delhi Ordinance claiming that it will effectively sideline the elected government in the national capital.

The plea said that the ordinance was “an unconstitutional exercise of executive fiat”.

The party also announced the launch of a phase-wise campaign from July 3 where members will burn copies of the ordinance in protest.

“On July 3, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, cabinet ministers and all the MLAs will burn copies of the black ordinance at the ITO party office. Then on July 5, the copies of the ordinance will be burned across all 70 parliamentary constituencies. Between July 6 and July 13, the copies of the ordinance will be set on fire at every nook and corner of Delhi. The seven vice presidents will ensure that they are burned in every area of Delhi,” AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

In May, the apex court ruled that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over the administrative services in the city, effectively ending an eight-year-long battle between the centre and AAP.

However, on May 19, the BJP-ruled central government promulgated an ordinance for the creation of a National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) to give more power to the Lieutenant Governor in the administration of the capital.

Following this, Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached out to several opposition parties to garner support against the ordinance.

Earlier this month, the issue turned into a political slugfest at the Opposition meet in Patna as Congress has yet not shown support for AAP by slamming BJP for promulgating the ordinance.

The party added that Congress, a national party that takes a stand on almost all issues, has yet to make its position on the Black Ordinance public and that the Congress’ Delhi and Punjab “units have announced that the party should support the Modi government on this issue”.

