AAP 'maha rally': Delhi first to be targeted, Centre will issue similar ordinances in other states too, claims Kejriwal
The ordinance issued by Centre on 19 May set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority, bringing back control over matters related to services to its domain. It was issued days after a Supreme Court verdict, through which Delhi government was given executive control over service-related matters
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that he is “information that the ordinance brought by the central government in the national capital will also be introduced in other states.”
The AAP supremo was addressing a “maha rally” at the Ramlila Ground in New Delhi.
#WATCH | “The ordinance that was brought in Delhi, this is going to be brought in other states as well I have got this information…”: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/8cRn2klNic
— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023
Centre sets up ordinance after SC verdict on services row
It was issued close on the heels of a Supreme Court verdict on 11 May, through which the Delhi government was given the executive control over service-related matters, including the transfers and postings of Delhi government officers but excluding those related to police, public order and land.
When asked about the AAP’s moves against the ordinance, BJP leader Gautam Gambhir alleged that Delhi has witnessed “no development” in the last nine years.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has only been “collecting money from the taxpayers to fight elections in other states,” he added. “What development has he (Arvind Kejriwal) brought to Delhi in these nine years? They only collect money from here and fights elections in other states,” he alleged.
