AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia detained by Delhi police after being summoned over controversial video

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat chief Gopal Italia on Thursday was detained from the National Commission for Women (NCW) office by Delhi Police. Earlier, AAP workers were seen protesting outside the office of the National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma, as NCW today summoned Italia in connection with a video where he was purportedly seen using derogatory language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi | AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia detained from NCW office by Delhi Police https://t.co/qSkvPOJqPD pic.twitter.com/LKjdiDbvSn — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

Rekha Sharma in a tweet said that AAP hooligans outside her office were creating a ruckus.

Sharma said, “He denied getting a summon but his reply is ready. He also denied his presence in the video but in his reply, he accepts tweeting. He had claimed it wasn’t him in the video.”

He denied getting a summon but his reply is ready. He also denied his presence in the video but in his reply, he accepts tweeting.He had claimed it wasn’t him in the video: NCW chief on AAP Gujarat chief summoned over a purported video where he used derogatory language for the PM pic.twitter.com/XO9O4EOOtO — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

She also said that his statement and written statement don’t match, and he hasn’t given a proper reply. I’ve told Police too that action should be taken against him because he was creating an atmosphere to impact the law and order situation. His supporters attempted to enter NCW office forcefully.

“I had an important meeting at 2 pm which is now delayed as I couldn’t step outside. If 100-150 people come and threaten me, what kind of a leader are they? He was supposed to come to NCW office and only answer a few questions. Why did he have to lie and bring so many lawyers?” she added.

I had an important meeting at 2pm which is now delayed as I couldn’t step outside. If 100-150 people come&threaten me, what kind of a leader are they? He was supposed to come to NCW office &only answer a few questions. Why did he have to lie & bring so many lawyers?: Rekha Sharma pic.twitter.com/9HRrgvsrme — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

Gopal Italia claimed that the NCW chief is threatening to put him in jail, He also said that the BJP hates the Patidar community.

“What can the Modi government give to the Patel community other than jail. BJP hates Patidar community. I am a descendant of Sardar Patel. I am not afraid of your prisons. Put me in jail,” he tweeted.

In a notice issued to Italia, it was stated that the indecent word used by him was also an insult to women of our country. Condemning the AAP leader’s gender-biased and misogynistic language, NCW summoned him to a hearing on 13 October, and also warned him that it may proceed to take action as it deems fit if Italia ignores the summons.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra slammed Italia over his remark. “Calling the Prime Minister a lowly person is against the democratic rules of the country; it is an insult to the country. Be it any caste, or any religion, no person can be lowly,” Patra said at a press conference.

“An OBC Prime Minister who comes from a backward class, who comes from a poor and ordinary family, repeatedly calling him lowly, what is this abuse? Does the Aam Aadmi Party want to call the backwards-class people low? Anyone who rises from an ordinary poor family and becomes the Prime Minister is not lowly in the democratic process. No, it is against democratic values,” he added.

“The Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal are the people who said that they have come to change the character of India. If the democratically elected influential and hardworking Prime Minister is called lowly, and he is calling the PM lowly in that video, not once, but somewhere it shows the mentality of the Aam Aadmi Party,” he stated.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.