AAP govt seeks Centre's approval to appoint PK Gupta as new chief secretary of Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government has sought approval of the centre to appoint the 1989 batch IAS officer PK Gupta as new chief secretary, officials said on Thursday.

Gupta is serving as additional chief secretary at the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government. They said the present Chief Secretary of Delhi Naresh Kumar is due to retire later this year.

The proposal regarding the appointment of Gupta was sent from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to LG VK Saxena for the concurrence of the Centre.

The move comes days after the Delhi government was given executive power in services matters, including transfer and posting of officers, in an important verdict by the Supreme Court.

With inputs from PTI.

With inputs from agencies.

