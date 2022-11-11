'Aakrosh Mahapanchayat' to be organised in Delhi over Bajrang Dal worker's murder

New Delhi: Weeks after the brutal murder of a 27-year-old Bajrang Dal worker in Delhi’s Shadipur area, an ‘Aakrosh Mahapanchayat’ will be held in the national capital at 12 pm on Saturday.

Nitesh was allegedly beaten up by Huzaifa Rehman, Adnan and Mohammed Aqdas and succumbed to his injuries few days later, TOI reported.

All the three accused have been arrested. The event is being organised by Sarv Samaj Jagran Samiti.

As per the report, the three accused were returning to Ranjeet Nagar from Sadar Bazar area after having dinner when they had an argument with Nitesh and two of his friends over honking in Shadipur.

Back then, police denied any communal angle in the matter.

Nitesh mother demanded the “harshest punishment” for the accused. “Bohot tadap tadap kar mara mera beta (my son died in agony). I don’t want another mother to suffer the pain I’m going through. I want the same fate for his killers,” TOI quoted his mother as saying.

Nitesh was apparently the family’s sole bread-earner and used to pay the fees for his younger brother’s education.

(With inputs from agencies)

