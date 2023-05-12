India

'Aakhir wo din aa hi gya': Hilarious memes erupt on Twitter as CBSE declares class 12th results

Soon after the news broke out, the internet erupted into a laugh riot. Several people started sharing hilarious memes on the internet, which spread like wildfire

FP Staff May 12, 2023 12:46:33 IST
Representational image. Source: Twitter

The CBSE class 12th results have just been declared. Soon after the news broke out, the internet erupted into a laugh riot. Several people started sharing hilarious memes on social media, which spread like wildfire. So, tighten you seatbelts, and dive into the world of some funny memes.

As many as 87.33 per cent students cleared the exam, a dip of 5.38 per cent as compared to the last year.

Officials said the board has decided to do away with the practice of awarding first, second and third division to students based on their scores.

No merit list will be declared by CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, the board will issue merit certificate to 0.1 per cent students who have scored the highest marks in various subjects, a senior board official said.

Updated Date: May 12, 2023 12:51:05 IST

