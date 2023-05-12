'Aakhir wo din aa hi gya': Hilarious memes erupt on Twitter as CBSE declares class 12th results

The CBSE class 12th results have just been declared. Soon after the news broke out, the internet erupted into a laugh riot. Several people started sharing hilarious memes on social media, which spread like wildfire. So, tighten you seatbelts, and dive into the world of some funny memes.

CBSE class 12 results announced Students who enjoying holidays, jus woke up & checking internet be like pic.twitter.com/itfez38Ybp — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) May 12, 2023

CBSE Class 12th result declared. #CbseResult2023 Relatives right now : pic.twitter.com/vmTc4bduL1 — K ♡ (@sarphiribalika_) May 12, 2023

Cbse 12th students seeing #CbseResult2023 is trending on twitter pic.twitter.com/fCa3pjcq2g — Memes Junction (@Nikhil_memes) May 12, 2023

As many as 87.33 per cent students cleared the exam, a dip of 5.38 per cent as compared to the last year.

Officials said the board has decided to do away with the practice of awarding first, second and third division to students based on their scores.

No merit list will be declared by CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, the board will issue merit certificate to 0.1 per cent students who have scored the highest marks in various subjects, a senior board official said.

