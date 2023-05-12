'Aakhir wo din aa hi gya': Hilarious memes erupt on Twitter as CBSE declares class 12th results
Soon after the news broke out, the internet erupted into a laugh riot. Several people started sharing hilarious memes on the internet, which spread like wildfire
The CBSE class 12th results have just been declared. Soon after the news broke out, the internet erupted into a laugh riot. Several people started sharing hilarious memes on social media, which spread like wildfire. So, tighten you seatbelts, and dive into the world of some funny memes.
#cbse #CbseResult2023 after 12th results me and my bios pic.twitter.com/1r9hnWW3T7
— CA Ramadhir Singh (@iamramadhir) May 12, 2023
CBSE Class 12th result declared
Relatives:#CbseResult2023 pic.twitter.com/2DADC4deId
— Kartik🔥 (@KaiseAanaHuaaa) May 12, 2023
#CbseResult2023#CBSE
CBSE class 12 results announced
Students who enjoying holidays, jus woke up & checking internet be like pic.twitter.com/itfez38Ybp
— Kadak (@kadak_chai_) May 12, 2023
Situation of Class 12 students seeing #CBSE & #CbseResult2023 on trending ; pic.twitter.com/g9aSwFLkdy
— Naman (@ama_joking) May 12, 2023
This is what gonna happen today #CBSE #CBSEresults2023 #CBSEResult#Abhishek01inc #Results pic.twitter.com/S7Mh2FHcST
— Abhishek (@BringingLife_) May 12, 2023
Backbenchers after getting 60% in exam
.#CBSE #CbseResult2023 pic.twitter.com/gXhyr0czfa
— AFTAB (@aftab169) May 12, 2023
CBSE Class 12th result declared. #CbseResult2023
Relatives right now : pic.twitter.com/vmTc4bduL1
— K ♡ (@sarphiribalika_) May 12, 2023
Cbse 12th students seeing #CbseResult2023 is trending on twitter pic.twitter.com/fCa3pjcq2g
— Memes Junction (@Nikhil_memes) May 12, 2023
Darr ka mahaul hai ☠️☠️#CBSE #CBSEResult #CBSEresults2023 pic.twitter.com/1mip4h8uZH
— Naman (@ama_joking) May 12, 2023
Scenes rn at every student’s house pic.twitter.com/wcHvMp0KST
— Kadak (@kadak_chai_) May 12, 2023
Every Indian Parent waiting on #CbseResult2023 😂😂👇 #CBSEBoardExam2023 #cbse #CBSEBoardresult2023 #CBSENews pic.twitter.com/ALKEmweKRd
— देशी छोरा (@Deshi_Indian01) May 12, 2023
#CBSEresults2023 #Cbseresult #Cbse
Students after seeing result 🥺 pic.twitter.com/vQSDXRBmL9
— HIMANSHU TRIPATHI (@Himanshu_UP75) May 12, 2023
As many as 87.33 per cent students cleared the exam, a dip of 5.38 per cent as compared to the last year.
Officials said the board has decided to do away with the practice of awarding first, second and third division to students based on their scores.
No merit list will be declared by CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, the board will issue merit certificate to 0.1 per cent students who have scored the highest marks in various subjects, a senior board official said.
