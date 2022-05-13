AAI shows short film on POSCO to sensitise people on sexual offences against children

NCPCR chief Priyank Kanungo lauded the efforts made by the AAI and thanked them for supporting the protection of children

The Airport Authority of India is making people aware of the sexual offences against children by showing a film on POSCO e-box at airports. This campaign initiated by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

As a responsible organisation #AAI is awaring people against sexual offences of children, the procedure in #POCSO Act by displaying a film on POCSO e-box at our airports. A campaign initiated by @NCPCR_ @MinistryWCD #ChildRights #airports pic.twitter.com/81YMtAqvd9 — Regional Executive Dir. AAI, North-East Region (@aairedner) May 12, 2022

Priyank Kanungo, the Chairperson of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), lauded the efforts made by the AAI and thanked them for supporting the protection of children.

Thank you @AAI_Official for supporting protection of children. https://t.co/qWi9Qjmdkb — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) May 13, 2022

Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, defines forms of sexual offence against children. The POCSO Act has further expanded the definition of sexual offences to include acts like aggravated penetrative sexual assault and non-penetrative sexual assault as well.

The framing of the Act seeks to put children first by making it easy to use by including mechanisms for child-friendly reporting, recording of evidence, investigation and speedy trial of offences through designated Special Courts.

The NCPCR is an Indian statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005

The Commission is mandated under section 13 of CPCR Act, 2005 "to ensure that all Laws, Policies, Programmes, and Administrative Mechanisms are in consonance with the Child Rights perspective as enshrined in the Constitution of India and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

