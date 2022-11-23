Ahmedabad: Campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll-bound Gujarat, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma referred to Shraddha murder case in south Delhi’s Mehrauli and said, “Somebody from the police asked Aaftab Poonawala, ‘why do you date only Hindu women?’ To this, he said Hindus are emotional.”

‘India needs strict law against Love Jihad’

Addressing an election rally in Gujarat’s Dhansura, Sarma said that the country needs a strict law against Love Jihad.

“A boy named Aaftab Poonawala from Mumbai convinced Shraddha Walkar to come to Delhi, assuring her to get married. However, he didn’t get married and instead killed her and chopped her body into 35 pieces. He kept her mutilated body inside a fridge and in the meantime, he invited other women to his flat for dates,” the Assam chief minister said.

“When the police asked him, ‘why do you bring only Hindu women?’ Aaftab said Hindus are emotional. This is not just the story of Aaftab, there are several similar Aaftab-Shraddha incidents in the country. There is a strong need for a stringent law against Love Jihad,” Sarma said.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Aftaab killed Shardha & chopped her body into 35 pieces. When police asked why he brought only Hindu girls he said he did it because they’re emotional.There’re other Aftaab-Shradha too,country needs strict law against ‘Love Jihaad’: Assam CM HB Sarma in Dhansura pic.twitter.com/5PEc7HsvVh — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022

He further said that if India doesn't have a powerful leader, "one who considers the nation their mother, such Aaftab will be born in every city, and we would not be able to protect our society."

"Therefore, it is very important that Narendra Modi be made the Prime Minister of the country again, for the third time, in 2024," Sarma added.

What is Love Jihad?

The term Love Jihad refers to allege conversion of Hindu women by Muslim men through marriages.

It is said that such religious conversions are done for purposes that allegedly range from recruitment into Islamic terror groups and sex trafficking to changing India’s demography.

After the grisly murder of Shraddha Walkar came to fore, the Love Jihad angle was speculated as Aaftab is a Muslim. Shraddha's father also did not rule out the angle.

'Shraddha became emotional and started crying'

Aaftab murdered his live-in partner Shraddha on 18 May, 2022. During his confession, the 28-year-old trained chef said, "More than a week before the murder, I had made up my mind to kill Shraddha. Even on that day, Shraddha and I had a fight. I was determined to kill her when she suddenly became emotional and started crying. So I held back for later."

He had also said that he used to often talk to someone over the phone and Shraddha used to doubt his commitment to the relationship every time she caught her speaking on the call and get "very angry".

Delhi Police said that Aaftab and Shraddha moved in Delhi in May and four days later, after an argument, he strangulated her to death, post whicg he chopped her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge before disposing of in a jungle over 18 days.

Aaftab was produced before a Delhi court on Tuesday where he said that he killed Shraddha "in the heat of the moment".

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.