A train of kisses on Delhi metro amazes netizens, some say 'great CPR'

Delhi Metro has once again made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Another video of a couple kissing inside a coach has gone viral on social media.

In the video, a young couple can be seen sitting on the floor and kissing each other. The clip, that was recorded by a commuter, has spread like wildfire with many social media users blaming the Delhi Metro for not being more vigilant

The video is believed to be from the Delhi metro’s blue line as the announcement lady can be heard saying that the next station is ‘Jhandewalan’.

Internet reacts

The latest video created a stir on social media with a section slamming the couple with indecent behaviour and others joking about it.

A twitter user uploaded the video and wrote, “Why don’t you change the name of Delhi Metro to P0rnHub. ‘OMG WHAT’ is this??”

Some people took pot-shots, saying the boy was giving CPR to the girl.

Another person wrote on Twitter, “Is that girl high or what?”

People on social media were quick to condemn the couple’s behavior. They said that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) should take action against them. Some described the couple’s behavior as “shameless”, expressing outrage that such behavior was occurring in a public place.

This is not the first time an incident like this has emerged. Earlier this month, a video of a couple cuddling in the metro also went viral. Meanwhile, last month, social media users equated a girl wearing “objectionable” clothes with Uorfi Javed.

DMRC had recently announced that the number of flying squads will be increased in the metro to monitor the behaviour of the commuters. It also announced that necessary action will be taken under the relevant provisions. This came after a video of a young man masturbating in the Delhi metro went viral.

With inputs from agencies

