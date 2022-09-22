A 'peace' of history: Pages from PM Modi's diary from young days reveal his vision of world peace

New Delhi: Even as a young BJP karyakarta Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while dedicating his life for the motherland, was alive to a global vision for India based on international peace and harmony. A lookback at his dairy from his young days is a revelation of the prime minister’s mind on the topic of global camaraderie.

On the occasion of International Day of Peace on Wednesday, an excerpt from the diary of PM Modi appeared on social media showcasing his global vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family).

The seeds of an international vision for harmony and unity being sown in a young mind.. On #WorldPeaceDay here's an excerpt from the diary of Narendra Modi, then a young BJP karyakarta. [Handwritten, Personal Diary] #InternationalDayOfPeace pic.twitter.com/RNWJ3952cA — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) September 21, 2022

In the handwritten note, Modi wrote that the essence of our being is ‘Unity in Diversity’.

“Work culture – sacrifice reaps rewards,” he wrote, adding that our working style should be, “May God protect us all. Nurture us all together.”

He further mentioned that he dedicates this life to serve the nation and added that the dream should be to keep the whole world happy.

International Day of Peace is observed around the world on 21 September. The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and ceasefire.

