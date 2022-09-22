A 'peace' of history: Pages from PM Modi's diary from young days reveal his vision of world peace
On the occasion of International Day of Peace, an excerpt from the diary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on social media showcasing his global vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'
New Delhi: Even as a young BJP karyakarta Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while dedicating his life for the motherland, was alive to a global vision for India based on international peace and harmony. A lookback at his dairy from his young days is a revelation of the prime minister’s mind on the topic of global camaraderie.
On the occasion of International Day of Peace on Wednesday, an excerpt from the diary of PM Modi appeared on social media showcasing his global vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family).
The seeds of an international vision for harmony and unity being sown in a young mind..
On #WorldPeaceDay here's an excerpt from the diary of Narendra Modi, then a young BJP karyakarta.
[Handwritten, Personal Diary] #InternationalDayOfPeace pic.twitter.com/RNWJ3952cA
— Modi Archive (@modiarchive) September 21, 2022
In the handwritten note, Modi wrote that the essence of our being is ‘Unity in Diversity’.
“Work culture – sacrifice reaps rewards,” he wrote, adding that our working style should be, “May God protect us all. Nurture us all together.”
He further mentioned that he dedicates this life to serve the nation and added that the dream should be to keep the whole world happy.
International Day of Peace is observed around the world on 21 September. The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
‘Fastest Growing Aviation Market in World’: Narendra Modi-led govt’s top 10 decisions
To boost air traffic in India, the Union government for the first time announced the country's National Civil Aviation Policy in 2016, which aimed to take flying to the masses by making it affordable and convenient
‘Baar baar din ye aaye’: How India celebrated PM Modi’s 72nd birthday
On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, he released cheetahs brought from Namibia in a national park, interacted with women self-help groups, while his party embarked on a fortnight-long nationwide drive of public outreach with blood donation camps and cleanliness drive
Narendra Modi turns 72: Singing with a child to revealing his favourite fruit, PM’s candid moments
Whether it is singing a patriotic song with a child or taking a selfie with a world leader, PM Narendra Modi has had his impromptu moments