A look at Shridhar Patankar, Maharashtra CM’s brother-in-law, and his links to alleged hawala operator Nandkishore Chaturvedi

The rift between the BJP and the Shiv Sena widened further on Tuesday after the latter accused the former of using central agencies to pressurise them.

The attack against the BJP came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized properties worth Rs 6.45 crore owned by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law in connection with a 2017 money-laundering case.

The attachment includes 11 residential flats in the Neelambari project in Thane belonging to Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Limited, which is owned and controlled by Shridhar Madhav Patankar. The ED is currently investigating further in the matter.

As the case has led to another verbal duel between the Sena and the BJP, here’s a look at who is Shridhar Madhav Patankar and the influence he holds. We also examine who is Nandkishore Chaturvedi and the role he has played in this case.

Who is Shridhar Madhav Patankar?

Shridhar Madhav Patankar is Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife, Rashmi Thackeray’s younger brother.

Despite his close ties to Maharashtra’s first family, Shridhar Patankar has always maintained a low profile. The family that belongs to Dombivli originally now lives close to Matoshree, in Bandra (East).

Shridhar and Rashmi’s father, Madhav Patankar, ran a family business of chemical production. He passed away in 2020.

According to a report published by the Indian Express, Patankars have full access to the Thackeray residence and are an important part of the family. “Shridhar is very soft-spoken. As a member of the Thackeray family, everyone respects him,” a Sena functionary was quoted as telling Indian Express.

Another report in the Hindustan Times that Shridhar stays away from politics and owns businesses and in real estate.

Moreover, he also is very close to Uddhav and fills in the role of younger brother. Uddhav has strained ties with his elder brother Jaidev and his cousin Raj Thackeray.

Despite his low profile, this isn’t the first time that Shridhar has caught the attention of Sena’s political opponents. In the past, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya had raised questions about Patankar’s investments and businesses.

Who is Nandkishore Chaturvedi and how does he fit in?

The ED’s action against Shridhar Patankar and his company Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Limited has also thrown up the name of Nandkishore Chaturvedi, a book keeper, who allegedly used shell firms to circulate funds.

According to an India Today report, is a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura. After learning tricks of the trade, he began propping up shell companies. He popped up on the ED scanner after the Pushpak bullion case of 2016 came to light.

According to the investigation carried out by the ED, “The money siphoned off by Pushpak group company in connivance with Chaturvedi was parked in the real estate projects by Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt Ltd.”

The agency said that Patankar’s construction firm was used to park Rs 30 crore by Chaturvedi.

Chaturvedi has avoided ED summons repeatedly, prompting the agency to issue a look-out circular to prevent him from leaving India.

ED officials also believe that Chaturvedi is closely associated with some politicians and has helped them convert their illegal wealth through his web of shell companies.

Political slugfest

The ED action against Patankar evoked strong reactions from the Shiv Sena.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut slammed the anti-money laundering agency saying the ED seems to have closed its offices in states like Gujarat (where the BJP is in power).

“Looks like ED has closed its office in other big states, like Gujarat. Everything is happening in Maharashtra. Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee is also being harassed. But neither Bengal will bow, nor Maharashtra will break,” Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Congress' Nana Patole also hit out at BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's demand of Thackeray resigning from the post of chief minister.

News agency PTI reported that Patole said Nitesh Rane’s father, Union minister Narayan Rane, a former Congressman, too, had faced corruption charges from BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and wondered what happened to the same.

With inputs from agencies

