A look at AAP ministers on the wrong side of the law

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided 21 locations in Delhi-NCR, including Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence and premises of the then Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, regarding anomalies and irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi’s liquor policy. Sisodia holds the excise department.

This is not the first time AAP ministers have landed in soup with the law. Here are some of the ministers who landed on the wrong side of the law.

Satyendar Jain: The CBI has accused Satyendar Kumar Jain and others of the commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Jain was arrested after the ED attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore, in April, owned by the private firms under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with the disproportionate asset and money laundering case registered against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and others.

Jitendra Singh Tomar: Former law minister, Tomar was arrested in 2015 for holding a fake degree and he spent month-and-a-half in Tihar jail.

Vijay Singla: The Mohali police on Monday filed a chargesheet against former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cabinet minister Dr Vijay Singla, who was sacked and arrested following corruption allegations in May. Singla was recently released on bail.

Somnath Bharti: The former law minister was arrested by the Delhi Police in 2015 after his wife registered an attempt to murder and domestic violence case against him. Bharti dodged the arrest for a nearly a week before the party asked him to surrender and save the ’embarrassment.’ He was later granted bail.

Sharad Chauhan: The Narela MLA was arrested for abetting suicide of a party volunteer, who had alleged harassment and molestation by Chauhan’s aides. A Special Investigation Team, that had been set-up to investigate the murder, ordered for Chauhan’s arrest along with six others.

Naresh Yadav: The Mehrauli MLA was arrested on charges of desecrating the Holy Quran in Malerkatola, Punjab on 24 June. Punjab Police said the main accused in the case, Vijay Kumar, allegedly carried out the incident at the behest of the AAP MLA. According to reports, Yadav has been charged under IPC sections 109, 153A, 295.

A local court on 16 March, 2021, acquitted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s MLA from Mehrauli constituency of Delhi, Naresh Yadav in a Quran sacrilege case which took place in Punjab’s Malerkotla on June 24, 2016. Two others, Vijay Kumar and Gaurav Khajuria were found guilty and sentenced to two years’ rigourous imprisonment with a fine of ₹11,000.

Amanatullah Khan: The AAP MLA from Okhla was arrested on the same day as Naresh Yadav on charges of intimidating a woman with rape and murder. The 35-year-old woman claimed that Khan threatened her with rape and murder when she went to complain to him about the power cuts in his constituency Okhla. According to the complaint, the woman was a former party worker. AAP had also released a video claiming that the Delhi Police had pressured the woman to make false statements against Amanatullah Khan. The MLA is currently out on bail.

Dinesh Mohaniya: The Sangam Vihar MLA was arrested on charges of molestation and sexual harassment. According to reports, a group of women had gone to complain about the water crisis in the locality when the alleged incident happened. Currently, the MLA is out on bail. Mohaniya was the former vice chairperson of the Delhi Jal Board.

Prakash Jarwal: The Deoli MLA was also arrested on charges of molesting a woman in July this year. Reportedly, the victim said that she first approached the offices of Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung and Delhi Police Commissioner before filing the FIR. Jarwal said he would ‘quit politics’ if there was any evidence against him in the case. He has earlier been arrested in May 2014 for allegedly slapping a Delhi Jal Board employee.

Commando Surinder Singh: The Delhi Cantonment MLA was arrested for allegedly making casteist remarks against an NDMC official. The former NSG Commando had reportedly been trying to save a vegetable vendor from NDMC employees when the alleged altercation happened. Singh is currently out on bail.

