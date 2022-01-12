A feast for eyes: Indian Railways shares breathtaking views of snow-covered stations

The Twitter users were amazed to see snow-covered stations, with many dubbing them as ‘white heavens’

Stunning videos of snow-covered stations have created quite a buzz online. The videos were shared by Indian Railways on its official Twitter handle. Through these videos, the Ministry tried to lift the mood of the people, most of whom are forced to stay indoors amid the third wave of Covid-19 coupled with its new variant Omicron.

The Ministry of Railways shared a mesmerising video of the snow-covered Sadura Railway Station in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. The caption reads, “The breathtaking view of the snow-clad train entering snow-covered Sadura Railway Station at Baramulla – Banihal section.”

In the video, a train covered with snow can be seen passing the railway station. The video showcases the whole region covered with a thick blanket of snow.

Watch video here:

https://twitter.com/RailMinIndia/status/1480937122194358272

Another video shared by the Ministry was from Kalka-Shimla rail route. In the video, a beautiful toy train can be seen passing through a tunnel. The Railway Ministry also highlighted the importance of the location by saying that tunnel number 91 in the video is on the UNESCO-declared heritage Kalka-Shimla route. The tunnel is located near the Taradevi station.

Watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/RailMinIndia/status/1480813590047195138

Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve also shared a video clip of Banihal Railway Station. He said in the caption that the snow-covered tracks are being cleaned to ensure smooth movement of trains.

Watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/raosahebdanve/status/1480804167547383808

These videos have garnered thousands of views and several likes. The Twitter users were amazed to see snow-covered stations, with many dubbing them as ‘white heavens’, while some expressed a desire to visit the places.

‘Very nice’, commented a Twitter user.

https://twitter.com/PrakashsinhBav1/status/1481053836169162757

Another Twitter user compared the mesmerising views with the Harry Potter movie’s snowy scene.

https://twitter.com/bindzparmar/status/1481117644505772038

A Twitterati hailed the scenery.

https://twitter.com/BharatenduV/status/1481230937916866564

Another user thanked Indian Railways for sharing stunning videos.

https://twitter.com/celupuri/status/1480938774729150464

“Absolutely beautiful,” said another user.

https://twitter.com/harishsinhal/status/1480875156184567808

On January 10, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cold wave and dense fog in parts of northwest India in the next four to five days.

Jammu and Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chilla-i-Kalan', the 40-day harshest winter period.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.