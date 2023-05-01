A drink too many: 300 Assam cops who are ‘habitual drinkers’ doled out voluntary retirement

A drink too many has cost 300 Assam police personnel their jobs. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that such “habitual drinkers” found among the police force will be offered voluntary retirement and they just may not have any choice but to accept the offer of the government.

The Assam government has already begun the process and fresh recruitments are being done with younger staff to fill the vacancies.

“Three hundred officers and jawans are habitual drinkers and consumption of too much alcohol has damaged their bodies. The government has launched a provision for VRS for them,” Sarma, who besides being the CM also holds the home portfolio said.

Just days ahead of the second anniversary of the BJP-led government in Assam on May 10, Sarma has embarked on a drive to make the Assam police a leaner, professional and honest law enforcing agency.

Voluntary retirements are in vogue in many other states but for Assam this is a first. “It is an old rule but we had never implemented in earlier,” the CM added. The cops being given the option will continue to get their salaries but will be replaced with new recruits.

Several cops in Assam in recent times have been suspended for unruly behaviour, for being under the influence as well as for being abusive with seniors. Some have even been caught on camera and later suspended.

The Assam CM has recently gone on record to say that he “wants the deadwood out of the police system” and has stressed the need to be physically fit. He has directed top cops to delve into the system, to see whether officials are taking part in physical fitness drills, visiting police stations and ensuring law enforcement.

