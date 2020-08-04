A deadpan interview with Citizen Urvish
Satirist Urvish Kothari tells Devansh Dixit that he is an ordinary citizen in a country of extraordinary lies.
Urvish Kothari's brief satirical sketches on twitter, dispatched in unblemished Hindi, are not unlike Malinga in-swingers; they come screeching out of nothingness, and upend your equilibrium. But, unlike Lasith's flamboyant onrush, Urvish's run-up is stoic. He comes, he deadpans, you laugh.
Urvish spoke to Devansh Dixit from the same room he uses as his performance space, in the same tone he employs to deliver his jokes. "I am a citizen of a country of lies," he said. "I don't own a fancy, monogrammed suit that prime ministers wear, and I believe that, if Rahul Gandhi can aspire to be the PM, I can most certainly pull it off as a satirist."
