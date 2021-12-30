'A big success', say Jammu and Kashmir Police as they gun down six JeM terrorists

Authorities announced that one gunfight broke out in Kulgam district and the other in Anantnag district in which one policeman was injured

Six terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have been killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag and Kulgam districts, the police said on Thursday morning.

Inspector general of police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that four of the killed terrorists have been identified so far. Of these, two are Pakistani and two are local terrorists. The identity of the remaining two terrorists is being determined.

He added that the operation was a 'big success for us'.

Officials, it was reported, said that the anti-terror operations in Kashmir's Kulgam and Anantnag districts were launched on Wednesday evening.

As per reported information, security forces launched the operation in Kulgam based off information that they had received about the presence of terrorists. When the forces were conducting searches in the area, they were fired upon by the hiding terrorist.

The second encounter took place in Nowgam Shahabad area of Dooru in neighbouring Anantnag, an official said.

In the initial firing, a policeman was injured and he was shifted to the hospital, he said.

Militancy in the Valley

Official figures have revealed that in this year around 70 percent of the local youth who joined militant ranks this year were either killed or arrested while 165 ultras, including 75 foreigners, were still active in the Valley.

In 85 encounters between security forces and ultras this year, 162 militants, including 145 locals and 17 foreigners were killed, data revealed.

As many as 82 militants and their associates were also arrested during the year, out of which 28 were taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Inspector general police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, there has been a significant decrease in incidents of militancy, killings of civilians and security forces, and recruitment into militant ranks this year.

With inputs from agencies

