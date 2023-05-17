9 years after theft, Odisha thief returns deity’s ornaments worth lakhs; pays a penalty too
In the apology note addressed to the priest, Devesh Chandra Mohanty, the thief also left an additional Rs 300 as an atonement along with the jewellery. The man had recently read the Bhagavad Gita and started regretting the theft committed nearly nine years ago
A local thief, who had stolen Lord Krishna’s ornaments from the Gopinath Temple in Odisha’s Gopinathpur, has surprisingly returned all the jewellery after nine years with a note, in which he claimed he has been suffering from guilt pangs.
In the note, he mentions that he has been getting nightmares ever since the theft. Interestingly, the thief also paid a penalty of Rs 300.
According to a report in News18 Odia, the thief left a bag of stolen items at the front door of the temple in the middle of the night. The bag contained a stolen cap, earrings, bracelet and a flute that belonged to the presiding deities Krishna and Radha. The value of these ornaments are believed to be in lakhs.
Related Articles
In the apology note addressed to the priest, Devesh Chandra Mohanty, the thief also left an additional Rs 300 as an atonement along with the jewellery. A report in India Today, stated that the man had recently read the Bhagavad Gita and started regretting the theft committed nearly nine years ago.
In 2014, a massive theft took place at the temple, in which the deities’ silver flute, umbrella, crown, silver eyes, plate and watch were stolen. At that time, the villagers had filed a complaint at the Lingaraj police station.
When the stolen items were not found after days of search, the villagers had given up all hope of the temple ornaments ever being recovered. However, after the return of the ornaments, there were celebrations in the village, local media reports stated.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
How Cyclone Mocha brewing over the Bay of Bengal got its name from coffee
India's eastern states have been put on alert as a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a cyclonic storm – Cyclone Mocha. The name was suggested by Yemen after the Red Sea port city, which is known to have introduced coffee to the world over 500 years ago
Upset over an incomplete meal, Odisha man kills wife for cooking curry without rice
When Sanatan returned home, he found that Pushpa had cooked only curry but not rice to go with it. This led to an argument between them, during which he attacked his wife and bludgeoned her to death