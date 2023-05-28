Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will complete nine years in office on 30 May, 2023. Several developmental works have been carried out during this tenure for the welfare of the country and its people. Also, the image of India under the leadership of PM Modi has increased multi-fold during this time.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Pradesh, earlier this week informed that the Indian economy which was 1 trillion dollars in 2014, has now crossed 3.5 trillion dollars.

“India has more than 50 lakh crore forex reserves. India exported goods worth Rs 36 lakh crore, this was just Rs 19 lakh crore in 2014. It almost doubled,” he said.

Here is a look at nine achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government that first came to power at the Centre in 2014.

Modi government 9 years 9 feats

1- The Modi government has sanctioned more than four crore house under PM Awas Yojana (PMAY).

2- Over 48.9 crore accounts have been opened under the Modi government’s flagship Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY)

3- Rs 29 lakh crore have been directly transferred to beneficiary bank accounts.

4- Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), more than 80 crore poor were provided food grains.

5- Rs 5,182 crore have been disbursed in 42.87 accounts under PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) till March 2023.

6- More than Rs 7,558 crore worth of loans have been sanctioned by the Modi government under Stand Up India to SC and ST beneficiaries.

7- During nine years of Modi government, 28.90 crore unorganised workers have registered in E-Shram Portal which has been created as a National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW), which will be seeded with Aadhaar.

8- In its nine-year, Modi government has saved Rs 71,301 crore due to weeding away dummy LPG connections.

9- Rs 13,290 crore claims have been settled under PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana.

Narendra Modi was sworn in for the first time as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, and then took oath at the office for the second term on May 30, 2019.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.