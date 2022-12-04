9-year-old girl dies in agony: She was lying injured in the field with abdomen cut open; could not reach hospital

Pilibhit (UP): In a barbaric crime from Uttar Pradesh, a nine-year-old girl was kidnapped brutalised and later dumped to die in a wheat field in the outskirts of Madhopur village here.

Her family members who were on the search since a night before, found her unconscious in the wheat field on Saturday morning at around 8 AM. Reportedly she was alive with deep injury marks on her face, stomach and hands and feet. Her abdomen was cut open with intestines coming out. After suffering for about half an hour, she succumbed to death.

Police reached the spot and sent the dead body for an autopsy.

The matter came to light after a graphic video of the girl surfaced on Social media in which the girl was seen lying in agony while the bystanders filmed her.

They also asked the girl who hurt her but the girl couldn’t speak a work, eventually died moments later.

Deceased was identified as Anam(9). Her family told police that she had gone to see local fair with her uncle Shadab on Friday evening from where she went missing.

The family members searched for her the whole night. However, she was not found anywhere. Later, a missing report was filed at Amaria police station.

Reports say that on Saturday morning her parents also reached the spot after getting the information. They kept asking the locals to help them in taking the girl to a hospital.

However, due to non-availability of a vehicle, the girl couldn’t be saved.

The family members informed later informed that Anam had gone to see the fair with her uncle Shadab, however Shadab returned home after leaving the girl at her father’s shop in the fair. She was kidnapped from there.

When Anam did not return for a long time, the family members called her father. But she was not there.

The family also made an announcement from a local mosque. Police was called on the spot however despite several attempts, Anam was not found anywhere. The family members however kept searching.

Amid the search, around 8 am on Saturday, Anam’s uncle Shadab saw one of her shoes in the outskirts of the village and followed to find Anam lying in agony.

Meanwhile, the family members accused one Shakeel who happens to be a relative of the family, for the kidnapping and murdering the girl.

They alleged that since Shadab’s marriage was a love marriage, that too in a different caste, a lot of her in laws hold a grudge against him.

Shadab said in his complaint, that his brother-in-law Shakeel did not like him possibly due to which he hatched the plan to kill Anam.

Dinesh P, Superintendent of Police in Pilibhit said, “We have registered a case following the complaint of the family,” he said.

SP further adds that a detailed investigation will be carried out exploring all possible angles, “Shakeel is currently on the run, the family members of the parents are being questioned, strict action will be taken against the perpetrator,” he said.

