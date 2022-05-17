81-yr-old man arrested for ‘digital rape’ of minor in Noida

According to police, the suspect, who is a sketch artist by profession, was living with the 17-year-old victim as her guardian

Noida: An 81-year-old man was arrested here for the alleged 'digital rape’ of a 17 year-old girl over a period of more than seven years.

According to police, the suspect, who is a sketch artist by profession, was living with the 17-year-old victim as her guardian, Hindustan Times reported.

The man had an office in Himachal Pradesh and one of his workers sent his minor daughter to live with him, so that she could get education, police informed. He was sexually exploiting the minor ever since.

“The girl was initially scared...in the past one month, she started recording the suspect’s sexual advances, mostly as audio files. She collected sizable evidence and shared her plight with a woman, who lived with the suspect who then lodged a complaint,” HT report quoted additional deputy commissioner of police Ranvijay Singh as saying.

What is 'Digital rape'?

According to reports, digital rape means having forced sex with a woman/girl using any object other than the reproductive organ. In English dictionary, finger, thumb and toe are addressed as ‘digit’. Hence, the act has been named as ‘digital rape’.

As per a report in DNA, digital rape was considered as molestation until 2013, however, after the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape incident in Delhi, new rape laws were passed in the Parliament which stated that any forced penetration will come into the ambit of the anti-rape law. Around 70 per cent of the cases are committed by near and dear ones.

The law states that the offender can be sentenced to at least five years in jail, while in certain cases, the punishment may go on till 10 years or even imply life imprisonment.

