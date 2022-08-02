81 Chinese nationals given 'Leave India Notice'; 726 placed in adverse list for violating visa conditions, illegal acts

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said 117 Chinese nationals were deported between 2019 to 2021

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that 81 Chinese nationals were given "Leave India Notice" from 2019 to 2021. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that 726 Chinese nationals were placed in adverse list for violating visa conditions and other illegal activities.

Union Minister Rai informed that 117 Chinese nationals were deported between 2019 to 2021.

"The Government maintains the records of such foreigners (including Chinese nationals) who enter with valid travel documents. Some of such foreigners overstay beyond visa period owing to ignorance or under compelling circumstances like medical emergency or other personal reasons," the Union Minister told in Lok Sabha, answering to Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh's question in the Lower House.

Union Minister Rai also highlighted that in genuine cases, where overstay is unintentional or because of ignorance or under compelling circumstances, "the period of overstay is regularised after charging the penalty fees and visa is extended if required."

He further said that in cases where overstay is found to be intentional or unjustifiable, appropriate action is taken as per the Foreigners Act 1946, including issuance of Leave India Notice to the foreigner. Also penalty fee or visa fee is charged to them.

Meanwhile, the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police, on Saturday, arrested three Chinese nationals, two for living in the country with expired visas and one for forging Indian documents.

The accused were identified as Chen Junfeng and Liu Pengfei, who stayed in Greater Noida, and Zhang Qichao, who lived in Noida.

According to a report by ToI, over the last two months, Noida police have detained nearly 30 Chinese nationals staying illegally in Noida or Greater Noida or violating other laws.

With inputs from agencies

