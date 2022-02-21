7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees may get DA hike in March
7th Pay Commission: If the government announces a Dearness Allowance hike then the employees will get the allowance, along with arrears, for January, February and March. Central government provides increment in DA twice a year – in January and July
Central government employees are likely to receive an increment in Dearness Allowance (DA) before Holi. The government will reportedly increase the DA by 3 percent and which will be effective from January 1, 2022. According to a Moneycontrol.com (Hindi) report, the increased salary, along with arrears for January and February, will be paid to the employees in March.
