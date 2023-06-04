75-yr-old patient dies after oxygen supply cut off amid kin-doctors fight in Gwalior hospital

In a tragic incident, a 75-year-old man passed away in the ICU of a hospital in Gwalior on Friday.

The cause of death is believed to be the result of an incident where the oxygen tube was allegedly yanked off during a heated argument between the patient’s family and doctors.

Both parties involved have accused each other in counter FIRs filed over impeding the oxygen supply.

The administration of Jaya Arogya Hospital (JAH) has lodged a complaint with the local police, stating that the family of the patient broke the ventilator and assaulted the medical staff.

However, the patient’s son, who happens to work as a ward boy in the same hospital, claimed that it was the doctors who forcefully removed the oxygen pipe and subjected them to assault.

Hospital says…

In complaint filed at Kampu police station, Dr. Prateek Bagde (28), the attending physician on duty, mentioned that the patient, Patiram, had been admitted to the hospital two days ago in critical condition due to difficulty in breathing.

At around 5pm on Friday, some of the patient’s relatives arrived at the hospital seeking an update on his health.

Unfortunately, the patient’s condition deteriorated rapidly at the same time, necessitating immediate medical attention.

According to the hospital administration’s report, doctors and nurses were fully engaged in treating the patient to stabilize his condition when, for reasons unknown, the patient’s family barged in the ICU.

In a fit of anger, they forcefully removed the oxygen pipe connected to the patient’s trachea and callously discarded it, resulting in a lack of oxygen supply.

Subsequently, Patiram succumbed to the lack of oxygen and passed away.

A heated confrontation unfolded within the family, leading to chaos and distress, as stated in the report filed by the hospital.

The report alleges that the patient’s relatives damaged medical equipment, including ECG and BP machines, stethoscopes, and government documents.

Family says….

According to Subhash, the son of the deceased patient Patiram, his father was admitted to Jaya Arogya Hospital (JAH) on June 1.

On the following day, when the family visited at 5pm, they were shocked to witness doctors removing the patient’s ventilator. A heated argument ensued when they objected to this action.

Tragically, during the altercation, the patient passed away, as claimed by both the hospital staff and the patient’s family, specifically Subhash.

In response to the family’s anger, some doctors allegedly assaulted them and confined them to a room. The family further alleged that even the elderly members were subjected to mistreatment.

Kampu police have registered a case in connection with the incident and an investigation is currently underway. The autopsy has already been conducted as part of the investigation.

