74th Republic Day parade displays India's military prowess, cultural diversity

New Delhi: The 74th Republic Day parade displayed the military strength and cultural diversity from the revamped Kartavya Path in Delhi, for the first time on Thursday.

The Republic Day parade highlighted India’s military prowess & cultural diversity, depicting the country’s growing indigenous capabilities, Nari Shakti and emergence of a ‘New India’.

The parade started with Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, a recipient of Ati Vishisth Seva Medal, marching down the Kartavya Path, followed by the Parade Second-in-Command, Major General Bhavnish Kumar.

The first contingent in the uniform of the 61 Cavalry were led by Captain Raizada Shaurya Bali. With the amalgamation of all the “State Horse Units,” the 61 Cavalry is the only serving active horse cavalry regiment in the world.

This year, only Made-in-India weapon systems will be showcased at the Republic Day parade, which included ammunition showcasing India’s indigenization power such as 21 Gun Salute through ‘Made in India’ 105 mm Indian Field Guns, recently inducted LCH Prachand, the K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, Akash air defence missiles, and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles.

During the parade 21 Gun Salute were given to President Droupadi Murmu with 105 mm Indian Field Guns on Kartavya Path replacing the British-made 25-pounder guns.

Tableaux from 17 states and Union Territories, and six from various ministries and departments depicting the nation’s rich cultural heritage, economic progress, women’s empowerment, and strong internal and external security rolled down the Kartavya Path.

“Nari shakti” and women empowerment dominated the theme of tableaux of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Tripura at the Republic Day parade.

The Indian Navy contingent comprised of 144 young sailors, led by Lt Cdr Disha Amrith as Contingent Commander. For the first time ever, the marching contingent consisted of three women and six Agniveers.

Cultural performances were presented by 479 artists chosen through the nationwide Vande Bharatam dance competition will add colour and groove to the Republic Day parade. The theme of the cultural extravaganza will be ‘Nari Shakti’ presented by 326 female dancers, ably supported by 153 male dancers, of the age group 17-30 years.

Another highlight of the show was thrilling motorcycle display by the Corps of Signals’ Dare Devils team.

The grand finale and the most eagerly-awaited segment of the parade, the Fly Past, witnessed a breathtaking air show by 45 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, one from the Indian Navy and four helicopters of the Indian Army. Vintage, as well as current modern aircraft/helicopters like Rafale, MiG-29, Su-30, Su-30 MkI Jaguar, C-130, C-17, Dornier, Dakota, LCH Prachand, Apache, Sarang& AEW&C, roar in the skies above Kartavya Path, displaying different formations, including Baaz, Prachand, Tiranga, Tangail, Vajrang, Garud, Bheem, Amrit and Trishul.

The concluding Vertical Charlie maneuver was performed by Rafale fighter aircraft.

Republic Day is being celebrated across the country with great fervour. On this day, 74 years back, India officially adopted its Constitution following its Independence from British rule.

