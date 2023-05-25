73% Indian companies ransomware victims; Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata top the list

With the advancement of technology, incidents of ransomware have increased throughout the country. Now, a new report has come, which claims that 73 per cent Indian organisations said that they have been the victim of such attacks in 2022. The report also points out that the majority of these attacks took place in Chennai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. Delhi and Mumbai were also on the list.

Sophos, a cybersecurity company, conducted a survey between January and March in 14 countries, including India.

Chester Wisniewski, field CTO of Sophos, said that almost three-quarters of Indian organisations reported that they have been the victim to ransomware criminals, and a lot of work needs to be done. The key to lowering this number is to work to aggressively lower time taken to detect as well as to respond.

There was no particular reason why Chennai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru were on top of the list of ransomware attacks.

The report claims that in 35 per cent of such attacks the cybercriminals invaded the system by exploiting vulnerabilities. Theses cybercriminals used malicious emails, phishing and brute-force attacks to get access.

Notably, hackers encrypted the data of 77 per cent companies that were victims of these attacks, whereas in 38 per cent cases, data was stolen.

In terms of recovering data, backups remain the most common method, used by 73 per cent of respondents. But 85 per cent of private sector companies in India reported losing revenue or business as a result of the attack.

