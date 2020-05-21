72 dead as Cyclone Amphan weakens into deep depression after battering Bengal; 'worse than coronavirus' says Mamata as Modi vows support

Cyclone Amphan weakened into a deep depression on Thursday afternoon and moved over to Bangladesh but not before leaving at least 72 people dead and wreaking devastation on several parts of West Bengal, including its capital Kolkata.

Shanties were destroyed, thousands of trees uprooted and low-lying parts of the state were swamped as Cyclone Amphan (pronounced UM-PUN), reaching wind speeds of up to 185 kmph, pulverised most of south Bengal in six-and-a-half hours of monstrous fury.

Kolkata, which has been without power since Wednesday evening, saw its homes and streets fill with rainwater and its airport flooded after the cyclonic storm slammed into the state's Digha coast at 2.30 pm Wednesday, triggering heavy rainfall all over the state.

The districts of East Midnapore, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas were worst-hit.

Other affected districts were also without electricity as power lines were blown away. Mobile and internet services were also down as the cyclone damaged several communication towers.

The cyclone also wreaked havoc in Bangladesh, killing at least 10 people, devastating coastal villages, inundating many areas and damaging scores of houses, officials said on Thursday.

'Area after area devastated'

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that of the 72 people who died so far in the state due to the cyclone, 17 of them were from Kolkata.

The chief minister further said that all the deceased were victims of tree, house collapse and electrocution.

Banerjee also said the cyclone’s impact on the state was worse than that of the coronavirus, and claimed that damages due to the cyclone could be around Rs 1 lakh crore, NDTV reported.

"Area after area has been devastated," NDTV quoted her as saying, "Communications are disrupted."

She added that though five lakh people have been evacuated, state authorities had not entirely anticipated the ferocity of the cyclonic storm.

"On one hand we are fighting with COVID-19, on the other hand lakhs of migrants are coming back. Over all this, now the cyclone. I think that this is a disaster bigger than COVID-19. I would request [the Centre] please forget politics and cooperate with us and save the people,” Mamata was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

TV footage showed gigantic tidal waves crashing into a seawall in Digha and Sunderban. Thick sheets of rain blurred the state's coastline as surging waters engulfed mud-and-thatch houses, flattening them in a trice. Heavy machinery was moved in to clear the roads blocked by falling trees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the entire nation stands with West Bengal and vowed that "no stone will be left unturned" to help the affected.

"Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy," he tweeted.

Cyclone Amphan will dissipate further: IMD

The India Meteorological Department said Cyclone Amphan, which has weakened into a deep depression, would further dissipate into a depression.

SuCS ‘AMPHAN’ further weakened into a Deep Depression and lay centered at 1130IST 21st near 25.0°N/89.6°E. To weaken further into a Depression during next 06 hours. pic.twitter.com/5RhrZBnHEc — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 21, 2020

The IMD said under the influence of the storm, squalls with wind speed 30 to 40 kilometres per hour are very likely in Meghalaya and west Assam during the next 12 hours.

The western districts of Assam and Meghalaya will also witness "light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places," it added.

Death and devastation

Even though the cyclone has dissipated into a depression, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has urged people not to venture outside till an "all clear" signal is issued by the government.

While a man and a woman were killed when trees came crashing down on them in North 24 Parganas district, a 13-year-old girl died in a similar incident in adjoining Howrah, officials said. Four persons were killed in Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts due to electrocution, they said.

A woman and her seven-year-old son were killed in the Regent Park area of Kolkata after a tree fell on them, while two persons died due to electrocution in Behala area, the officials said.

At Kolkata's Central Avenue, a small concrete temple situated at the base of a banyan tree was uprooted. More than 500 trees, along with few hundred electric posts, traffic signals and police kiosks have been uprooted as well, said a KMC official. Thousands of people have been rendered homeless, officials said.

Portions of several dilapidated buildings came crashing down in Kolkata and other parts of the state. Embankments in Sundarban delta, a UNESCO site, were breached as the surge whipped up by the cyclone inundated several kilometers of the Island.

According to state agricultural department, paddy crop in districts of Burdwan, West Midnapore and Hooghly has been completely destroyed due to the monstrous cyclone.

Teams of NDRF and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) has been working on a war footing to clear the roads. Heavy machinery was moved in to clear the roads blocked by uprooted trees.

In several shelter homes in the districts, people were seen jostling for food and shelter without regards for social distancing norms.

With inputs from PTI