Cyclone Amphan LIVE Updates: Heavy rainfall likely over Sikkim, Assam, Bengal and Arunchal Pradesh, says IMD

May 21, 2020 12:02:37 IST
Cyclone Amphan LIVE Updates: Heavy rainfall likely over Sikkim, Assam, Bengal and Arunchal Pradesh, says IMD

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal Latest Updates

    Residents of Ramnagar panchayat in East Midnapore district moved to shelter home

    Residents of Ramnagar panchayat, Digha of East Midnapore district in West Bengal take refuge at 'Multipurpose Cyclone Shelter', where they were shifted in view of cyclone Amphan.

    Arrangement of food has also been done for them at the shelter.

  • 11:34 (IST)

    Cyclone Amphan in Bangladesh Latest Updates

    Sheikh Hasina calls for joint relief effort to tackle cyclone Amphan, says report

    Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked party leaders of Awami League and workers to stand by people, alongside the government, during an address on the aftermath of cyclone Amphan, News18 reported. 

  • 11:19 (IST)

    Cyclone Amphan Latest Updates

    At least 19 mn children at imminent risk due to cyclone Amphan in India, Bangladesh: UNICEF

    At least 19 million children in parts of Bangladesh and India are at "imminent risk" from flash flooding and heavy rain as Cyclone Amphan makes landfall and the state of West Bengal is expected to take a direct hit from the powerful storm, the UN's children agency has warned.

    The extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan made a landfall at Digha in West Bengal and Bangladesh on Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction. At least three persons were killed in India and seven in Bangladesh.

    The UNICEF said that at least 19 million children in parts of Bangladesh and India are at imminent risk from flash flooding, storm surges and heavy rain as Cyclone Amphan makes landfall.

    - PTI

  • 10:59 (IST)

    Cyclone Amphan in India Latest Updates

    IMD predicts heatwave in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh

    Dry weather is likely over Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

    Heat wave conditions are possible over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Telangana.

  • 10:57 (IST)

    Cyclone Amphan in India Latest Updates

    Heavy rainfall expected in North Bengal; clear skies can be seen from Friday 

    Severe cyclonic storm Amphan is now moving in a north-northeastwards direction centered over Bangladesh as 'Cyclonic Storm' about 210 km away from Kolkata at 2.30 am on Thursday. It is very likely to weaken further into a 'Deep Depression' by Thursday morning.

    As a result heavy rains are expected over North Bengal all day on Thursday. Clear skies can be seen from Friday, an official from Alipore Meteorological Department said. 

  • 10:47 (IST)

    Cyclone Amphan in India Latest Updates

    Heavy rainfal likely over Sikkim, Assam, Bengal and Arunchal Pradesh 

    Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, reported the Weather Channel

    Widespread rain/snow and thunderstorms have been predicted over Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, while just widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected over Assam and Meghalaya.

  • 10:41 (IST)

    Cyclone Amphan in India Latest Updates

    Amphan continues to move in north-northeastward direction at 27 kmph in past six hrs: IMD

    Super cyclonic storm Amphan is moving north-northeastwards with speed of 27 kilometres per hour in the past six hours reported All India Radio News on Thursday. 

  • 10:24 (IST)

    Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal Latest Updates

    Kolkata airport flooded after cyclonic storm makes landfall in Bengal 

    Amphan left Kolkata airport flooded as the cyclonic storm devasted West Bengal after it made landfall on Wednesday, causing deaths of at least 12 people and massive structural damages. 

    The authorities in West Bengal suspended all operations at Kolkata airport till 5 am on Thursday in the wake of Cyclone Amphan which is hurtling towards the east Indian coast. 

  • 10:15 (IST)

    Cyclone Amphan in India Latest Updates

    Cyclonic storm to weaken in next three hours: IMD

    The severic cyclonic storm Amphan laid over Bangladesh at 5.30 am on Thursday. The storm can be expected to weaken into a Deep Depression in the next three hours, tweeted IMD. 

  • 09:57 (IST)

    Cyclone Amphan in India Latest Updates

    Eye of cyclonic storm 30 km in diameter

    The cyclone, whose eye was about 30 kilometre in diameter, made landfall with gusting winds of up to 185 kmph and waves about 15 feet tall. Over five lakh people had been placed in shelters in West Bengal and over one lakh in Odisha.

Cyclone Amphan LATEST Updates: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, reported the Weather Channel.

Widespread rain/snow and thunderstorms have been predicted over Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, while just widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected over Assam and Meghalaya.

Super cyclonic storm Amphan is moving north-northeastwards with speed of 27 kilometres per hour in the past six hours reported All India Radio News on Thursday.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carry out road clearance and restoration work in West Bengal after after extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan hit the state on Wednesday.

NDRF Director-General SN Pradhan tweeted photographs of restoration work by NDRF personnel at various locations in West Bengal, including North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Howrah, Kolkata and South 24 Parganas.

Barrelling in from the Bay of Bengal with wind speeds of up to 185kmph, severe cyclonic storm Amphan on Wednesday cut a swathe through northern Odisha before bearing down on West Bengal, where it claimed 10 to 12 lives.

The storm flattened houses and cast aside trees and electricity poles in six-and-a-half hours of monstrous fury that left Kolkata and most of south Bengal pulverised.

An extremely severe cyclone packing winds of up to 190 kmph Wednesday rampaged through coastal Odisha and West Bengal, dumping heavy rain, swamping homes and farmland, and leaving at least three people dead, officials said.

A man and a woman were reportedly killed when trees came crashing down on them in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal while, a 13-year-old girl died in a similar incident in adjoining Howrah. No casualties have been reported from Odisha yet.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is monitoring the situation from Nabanna, the state secretariat, however, claimed at least 10-12 people lost their lives.

"Area after area has been ruined. I have experienced a war-like situation today. At least 10-12 people have died. Nandigram, Ramnagar....the two districts of North and South 24 Parganas are destroyed," she said.

Cyclone Amphan LIVE Updates: Heavy rainfall likely over Sikkim, Assam, Bengal and Arunchal Pradesh, says IMD

As per IMD, Amphan intensified into extremely severe cyclonic storm and is likely to become super cyclone. PTI

After making landfall at 2.30 p.m. between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya island in Bangladesh, cyclone Amphan cut a swathe through the coastal areas, flattening fragile dwellings, uprooting trees and electric poles. At least 6.58 lakh people were evacuated in West Bengal and Odisha before the cyclone struck.

"The forward sector of the wall cloud region is entering into land in West Bengal. The intensity of the cyclone near its centre as the landfall process started was recorded at 160-170 kmph, gusting to 190 kmph," the weather department said.

NDRF chief SN Pradhan told a press conference in New Delhi that 20 teams of the federal disaster response force had already begun road clearing operations in Odisha, while the 19 units deployed in West Bengal were shifting people to safety.

Quoting figures made available by the two states, Pradhan said over 5 lakh people were evacuated in West Bengal and more than 1.58 lakh in Odisha.

TV footage showed gigantic tidal waves crashing into a seawall in Digha, close to the landfall site.

Thick sheets of rain blurred the vast coastline in the two states and surging waters engulfed mud-and-thatch houses, flattening them in a trice. Heavy machinery was moved in to clear the roads blocked by falling trees.

A video clip of an under-construction Kolkata skyscraper showed huge aluminium sheets flying like bird feathers in air.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra, who jointly addressed the media with Pradhan, said gale-strength winds speeding at 160-170 kmph were pounding South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts and could be gusting up to 185 kmph.

He said the wall of the eye of the monster cyclone, the most explosive part of a cyclonic system, triggered copious rain in the three districts. The eye of the storm itself was 30 km in diameter, he said.

Mohapatra said the intensity of the rain and winds accompanying it could deceptively look like ebbing away briefly, but will surge afresh once the rear sector of the storm has reached the landmass.

The whole cyclonic system reached the landmass by 7 pm, before moving forward in fury.

Reports arriving in Kolkata from North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore said roofs of thatched houses were blown away, electric poles got twisted and hundreds of trees broken and uprooted. Streets and homes in low lying areas of Kolkata were swamped with rainwater.

Alipore in central Kolkata recorded a massive 222 mm of rainfall and Dumdum 194 mm between 8 am and 8.30 pm. Even when the rain stopped in most parts of Kolkata after 9 pm, high-velocity winds continued to sweep the metropolis and its satellite towns.

Almost the entire city was plunged into darkness since the evening as electric supply either got snapped due to rain and wind or was suspended as a precautionary measure. Cell phone services were disrupted in many places.

Despite losing its force a bit since Tuesday, the storm, which was categorised as super cyclone at one point of time, left the two eastern states on edge as it hollered on its destructive path.

Mamata Banerjee said the enormity of the devastation will become clearer by Thursday when the storm will have passed over the state.

In Odisha, intense rainfall was recorded in several areas of Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Ganjam, Ganjam, Bhadrak and Balasore districts since Tuesday.

The rains and high-velocity winds ebbed away by late Wednesday night but not before causing massive damage to standing crops, plantations and infrastructure.

Tidal surge of up to five metres occured in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts of West Bengal, inundating vast tracts of land, officials said.

The turbulence will likely extend to Assam and Meghalaya, triggering heavy to very heavy rain on Thursday.

Mohapatra said since the time the depression formed over the Bay of Bengal on 20 May till the cyclone made the landfall, the IMDs predictions about the path it will take and the timing was accurate and helped the disaster response machinery strategise and execute the plans to minimise the damage effectively.

The cyclonic storm will get weaker while crossing over Nadia and Murshidabad in West Bengal later tonight before entering Bangladesh as a deep depression and dissipating.

Updated Date: May 21, 2020 12:02:37 IST



