65 hours on after 2-year-old Sujith Wilson fell into borewell in Tamil Nadu's Trichy, rescue ops underway; officials say 'won't give up'

Nearly 65 hours after two-year-old Sujith Wilson from Tamil Nadu's Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli district, fell into a borewell while playing near his house, rescue operations are still underway with officials promising that they will not "give up" on rescuing the child. Rescue officials have dug a parallel borewell next to the one that Wilson is stuck in, reports said. However, a slight delay in the drilling process has been reported due to the rocky terrain.

After the rigging machine was damaged due to the presence of rocks, a new high-speed engine was brought over for drilling from Ramanathapuram.

Late Sunday night, deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, as well as Disaster Management Minister RB Udhaya Kumar, Transport Minister MR Vijayabaskar, reached the venue to meet the two-year-old's parents. He said that the rescue operation will reach its final stage within four to five hours.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijayabaskar, who has been camping at the site since Friday night, said all efforts were on to rescue the child, adding there was no let-up in the operations.

PTI quoted the Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan, who said that the efforts to rescue the child will not be given up at any cost and the work would continue.

According to officials, oxygen is being supplied to the child who has been trapped since Friday. "We could hear the child weeping for a long time, but now we cannot hear (him). But we feel the child is safe and breathing," the officials told PTI on Friday.

The child had fallen into the borewell at a depth of 35 feet initially but later slipped further down to a height of 100 feet. More than six crews of the NDRF and the SDRF have been deployed at the scene, reported ANI.

Several people have offered their prayers for the boy, and soon after the incident, the hashtags #SaveSujith and #PrayForSujith started trending on social media.

With inputs from agencies.

