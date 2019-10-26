Three-year-old boy falls into borewell in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli; rescue operations underway

Tiruchirappalli: A three-year-old boy accidentally fell into a 35-feet deep borewell in the district on Friday and emergency efforts are on to rescue him, police said.

The boy fell into the borewell at Nadukattupatt around 5:30 pm and fire service personnel have been striving to pull him out since then, they said.

"The child is in a sitting position.It is weeping... we are supplying oxygen to the child using a cylinder," officials said.

Fire service personnel said the child was safe. An ambulance has been kept ready to rush the child to hospital as soon as he is pulled out.

State minister Vellamandi N Natarajan and local police officials were present at the spot. The child fell into the borewell while playing near his house.

