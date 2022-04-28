Jammu and Kashmir: 62 terrorists killed so far this year, 39 belonged to LeT, say police
The announcement came hours after two Al-Badr terrorists involved in attacks on non-local people in the Union Territory were killed in an operation in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district early Thursday
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday informed that as many as 62 terrorists have been killed so far this year, of which 47 were local terrorists and 15 were foreign terrorists.
The Inspector-General of Police in Kashmir, Vijay Kumar highlighted about the details and said that 39 of the ones killed so far this year belong to the terrorist outfit group named Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
“Total #terrorists killed in encounters so far this year= 62 #Terror #Outfit wise: LeT = 39, JeM=15, HM =06, Al-Badr =02. Among the total 62 killed terrorists, 47 were local terrorists & 15 #foreign terrorists: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice,” tweeted Kashmir Zone Police today.
This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Palli Panchayat area in Samba district wherein he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several developmental schemes.
Moreover, this news pours hours after two Al-Badr terrorists involved in attacks on non-local people in the Union Territory were killed in an operation in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district early Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir police said. A police officer said that a gunfight broke out after a joint team of police and army launched a search operation in the Mitrigam area of the district last evening.
