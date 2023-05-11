6 students, including 3 girls, die by suicide in Telangana after intermediate exam results
Five of the deaths by suicide were reported from Hyderabad, while the sixth was reported from Nizamabad district, Telangana
Six students, including three girls, have died by suicide in separate incidents in Hyderabad and Telangana’s Nizamabad district after the declaration of the intermediate exam – equivalent to Classes 11 and 12 – results. The pupils were allegedly upset with their performance in the examination.
Five of the deaths by suicide were reported from Hyderabad, while the sixth was reported from Nizamabad district, Telangana. The students took the extreme step within 24 hours after the declaration of Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023.
The results for the Intermediate first-year and second-year examinations were announced on Tuesday on the official websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.
Related Articles
6 students die by suicide in Telangana
A 17-year-old girl, who was a first-year intermediate student, died by suicide at her house in Hyderabad’s Vanasthalipuram. She hanged herself at her residence on Wednesday, police said.
Another girl, 16-year-old first-year intermediate student, jumped off from a building in Raidurgam on Tuesday. She was rushed to hospital but she later succumbed to her injury on Wednesday.
A second-year intermediate student ended her life in Panjagutta on Wednesday.
Two boys, both second-year intermediate students, died by suicide on Tuesday in Neredmet and Saifabad.
Another first-year intermediate student from Nizamabad district took his own life on Tuesday by hanging himself, police said.
Earlier too, Telangana witnessed student deaths by suicide after the declaration of intermediate exam results.
In December 2021, after six students died by suicide, the state government had declared everyone as “passed” to reduce stress on students so that they could appear in the intermediate final-year exams.
TS Inter results 2023 were declared on 9 May. As many as 9.47 lakh students appeared in the Telangana exam. A total of 4,82,677 first-year students and 4,65,022 second-year students were eligible to write the exams which was conducted at 1,473 centers across the state.
Students, who have secured 35 per cent of the aggregate marks, were declared qualified in the exam. However, for CWSN students, the qualifying marks are 25 per cent.
With inputs from agencies
A collection of suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022-27546669
