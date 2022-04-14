6 people charred to death after massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district

In the incident 13 other workers of the factory were injured. Police informed that out of six died, a total of four deceased people belonged to Bihar state

Eluru: Six people were charred to death and 13 other suffered sever injuries after a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory - Porus Private Limited - in the Musunuru village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district late on Wednesday night.

The fire broke out in the factory delivering polymer raw material after a container got leaked. The flames started hitting the factory through an opened manhole, police said.

"A container got leaked in the factory and suddenly, the flames came out through a manhole. A total of five people died on the spot and one was killed on the way to the hospital. As many as 12 people are also injured in the accident," Srinvasulu, DSP Nujiveedu said.

Rahul Dev Sharma, Eluru SP said, "There were 18 workers on duty at the time of the accident. The victims were shifted to Vijayawada and Nuziveedu for better treatment. Upon receiving the information, firefighters and police rushed to the scene and took relief measures. Two floors were completely burnt in the fire."

Police also informed that out of six died, a total of four deceased people belonged to Bihar state.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the kin of the dead, Rs 5 lakh for the critically injured, and Rs 2 lakh to the ones who sustained minor injuries.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed anguish over the fire accident at the chemical factory in Eluru; extended condolences to the bereaved families.

