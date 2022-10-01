5G Launch: 'Not the decade of India, but century of the country' says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched 5G technology services in India and said that technology has become democratic in its truest sense, since even the poor of the country have always come forward in adopting new technologies.

“Talking about Digital India, some people think that this is just a government scheme. But Digital India is not just a name, it is a big vision for the country’s development,” said PM Modi while inaugurating the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in Delhi and launching 5G services.

PM Modi further said that the goal of this vision is to take that technology to the common people, which works for the people, works with the people.

“I have seen even the poor of the country always come forward to adopt new technologies… Technology has become democratic in its truest sense,” he said.

Modi further stated that there was a time when a handful of elite people doubted the potential of digital for the poor. “Many people made fun of my vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat…a handful of elite people used to think digital is not for the poor. Go see what political leaders used to say in Parliament. But I had the conviction in the inquisitiveness of the common public.”

PM Modi said that in 2014, there were only two mobile manufacturing units in India but now there were over 200. “Internet users now consume 14GB per month. This used to cost Rs 4,200 per month in 2014. But now it costs somewhere between Rs 125 to Rs 150,” PM Modi said.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that in the coming 6 months, 5G services will be available in over 200 cities.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said 5G was much more than the next generation of connectivity and to his mind, it is the foundational technology that unlocks the full potential of other 21st century technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things, robotics, blockchain and metaverse.

He also thanked the Prime Minister that his leadership had raised India’s prestige, profile, and power globally like never before and in today’s fast-changing world, there will be no stopping a resurgent India from soaring to the top.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio’s 5G services will be affordable for every Indian beginning with the device to the service, Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said soon after the launch of 5G services in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Jio plans to cover entire India with its 5G services by December…We will make it very affordable, it should be affordable for every Indian.”

Along with his father and business magnate Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, who recently take over as Chairman of Jio Infocomm’s board, the digital division of Reliance industries, gave the Prime Minister a short walkthrough of the 5G technology to be used in Jio phones and what it would look like to use data at ultra-high-speed come December.

Reliance Jio officials connected a teacher from a school in Mumbai with students in three different locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha. This demonstrated how 5G services will facilitate education by bringing teachers closer to students, doing away with the physical distance between them. It also demonstrated the power of Augmented Reality (AR) on screen and how that is being used to teach children across the country, remotely, without the need of an AR device.

Bharti Airtel’s 5G service will be available in eight cities from Saturday, its chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said at India Mobile Congress.

With this, Bharti Airtel has become the first company to launch 5G services in the country.

He also said that Airtel will roll out 5G services in several cities across the country by March 2023 and across India by March 2024.

