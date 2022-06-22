53-year-old Maharashtra woman clears SSC exam 37 years after dropping out of school, see post

In his note, Jambhale writes about how his mother had to stop her education because of the financial crisis faced by her family

A 53-year-old woman from Maharashtra has proved to be an inspiration for many as she recently cleared her Class 10 exams 37 years after she dropped out of school. Yes, you read that right! Kalpana Achyut’s success story was shared by her son Prasad Jambhale on LinkedIn, where it caught the attention of social media users.

In his note, Jambhale writes about how his mother had to stop her education because of the financial crisis faced by her family. She quit school after the death of her father when she was 16 years old.

Achyut was inspired to complete her schooling by a local school teacher, who informed her about a new government scheme that allows people who have not completed their Class 10 exams to reappear for the same. The post also mentioned that the cost of training and study material was borne by the government.

Jambhale, who is a Senior Software Engineer at Mastercard, wrote how his mother initially kept her efforts to clear the SSC exam a secret from her family. Since he stays in Ireland, Jambhale used to call his mother at night and was always told that she had gone for a walk by other family members. He revealed that his mother even managed to keep her classes a secret from his father and brother who reside in the same house as her.

Prasad Jambhale wrote that when he returned to India for his wedding, his mother showed her notebook to him and he was amazed to discover how good she was in Algebra and English. She even showed him a photograph of her batch.

Achyut managed to score 79.6 percent in the SSC.

The post has received over 1,33,000 likes on LinkedIn with several people appreciating the woman for her achievement. Many wrote that her feat was proof that there is no age limit to achieve your dreams.

