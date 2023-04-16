40 years after killing his 'guru', Atiq Ahmed murdered in similar fashion

New Delhi: Mafia don Atiq Ahmed, who had imposed a reign of terror on the streets of Prayagraj for four decades, has finally met the fate reserved for most of his ilk – he has been killed in a similar in which he had eliminated countless rivals in the past.

Atiq Ahmed had committed most of his crimes under the garb of politics. In his desire to acquire political power, Atiq Ahmed had eliminated the ‘guru’ who had taught him the ropes in the world of crime.

Once upon a time, the streets of Prayagraj used to reverberate with the reign of terror unleashed by Atiq Ahmed. A gruesome story of terrorism and crime in Uttar Pradesh came to a bloody end along with the murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed.

In fact, the place where Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed late at night was considered to be a part of their ‘territory’ in the past.

Ateeq Ahmed, a resident of Chakia, used to rule every street of Prayagraj, but no one had any idea that Atiq Ahmed’s reign terror will end in this manner.

Guru Chand Baba, who had helped Atiq Ahmed establsih himself in the Uttar pradesh underwolrd, had been been killed in a similar manner 34 years ago.

In the year 1989, Atiq Ahmed had filed his nomination from as an independent candidate from the same seat his mentor Chand Baba was contesting. Chand Baba had asked Atiq Ahmed to withdraw his nomination, but Atiq Ahmed ignored his guru’s advice. Both of them contested and Atiq Ahmed emerged as the winner.

After the counting of votes, some people attacked Chand Baba with guns and bombs, leading to his death.

It is but an ironic twist of fate that 40 years after the gruesome murder of his ‘guru’, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed met with a similar fate in the very streets where he has established his mafia empire.

