4 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian; 3 Army soldiers dead in road accident on way to site

Srinagar: Three Army personnel lost their lives and five soldiers were injured after the vehicle they were traveling in overturned near the Kanipora village in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, enroute to an encounter site at Badigam.

Owing to the wet road conditions, the driver seemingly lost control over the vehicle and it skidded off the road, read a statement.

The eight injured soldiers were shifted to District Hospital Shopian, where two among them were declared dead. One soldier had received minor injuries and was discharged from District Hospital. The five other injured soldiers were evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar, where the third soldier also succumbed to his injuries. Four soldiers are presently at the 92 Base Hospital and are being treated, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has clarified that information shared on social media, that the accident was caused by stone pelting incident in the area is false. "Rumours may be avoided and peace be maintained," read the statement.

Four terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were neutralised in an encounter with security forces on Thursday at Badigam, Zainapora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

"4 LeT terrorists neutralised in today's encounter. They were active in Shopian and adjacent areas of Pulwama. They were involved in 6 terror crimes including attacks on outside labourers," said Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar. "A hunt for their associates like Aijaz of Pulwama is on & they will be neutralised soon," he added.

