31 inmates test positive for HIV at Noida District Jail

New Delhi: In an alarming incident, 31 inmates have tested positive for HIV at the Noida District Jail.

The incident comes just a week after 140 inmates tested positive for HIV at a Ghaziabad jail.

The prisoners were diagnosed with HIV during a special screening of 2650 inmates by a team of health officials formed under the direction of the Chief Medical Officer and the CMS of the District Hospital, ETV Bharat quoted an official as saying.

The official Pawan Kumar who is the District Hospital’s CMS said that the infected inmates have been given medication.

They have also been kept under observation. Meanwhile, the diagnosis has triggered panic among the jail staff and prisoners.

Last week, at least 140 inmates tested positive for HIV at the Dasna Jail in Ghaziabad during the health checkup of a total of 5,500 prisoners, ETV Bharat reported.

With inputs from agencies

