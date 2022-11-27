'30 children born per minute in India': Union minister Giriraj Singh calls for population control bill for all religion

Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday said that it is very crucial that we have a population control bill in place as we have limited resources. Citing an example of China on the issues, he said that the neighbouring country implemented ‘one child policy’ in 1979 and has developed itself.

He said, “Population control bill is crucial, we have limited resources. China implemented ‘one child policy’, controlled the population and achieved development. China has ten children born a minute while India has 30 children born a minute, how will we compete with China?”

“The bill should be implemented on everybody irrespective of religion or section and those who don’t follow shouldn’t be given government benefits. Their voting rights should also be taken,” Union minister Giriraj Singh said.

Notably, many BJP leaders have been demanding the introduction of laws to check the rising population growth in the country. However, the Health Ministry in August this year said that it was not considering any such proposal.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharti Praveen Pawar had said in a statement that modern contraceptive use has increased to 56.5 per cent while the unmet need for family planning is only 9.4 per cent. The Crude Birth Rate (CBR) has come down to 19.7 in 2019 due to which the government is not considering any legal measures for population control.

Population Control Bill

The proposed bill aims at disincentivising couples from giving birth to more than two children. It says that the couple with more than two children will be made ineligible for government jobs and subsidies on various facilities and goods provided by the government.

The policy has been tabled over three dozen times in Parliament, however, it has failed to get a nod from either of the Houses.

However, the two-child per couple policy does not consider the rights of divorced couples as well as the tenets of Islam. Earlier bills introduced in the Parliament lacked these features.

