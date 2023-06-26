3.6 million downloads in 3 hours: How MS Dhoni made Candy Crush trend
In a rather interesting episode, former India captain MS Dhoni inadvertently showed himself to be one of the fans of Candy Crush. A video of him playing the game on his tablet aboard an IndiGo flight has gone viral on Twitter. Now, as is with anything that Dhoni does, his love for Candy Crush seems to have found a lot of takers and could be seen by the trending hashtag and the numerous reactions the video received.
While social media often provides a platform for fans to connect with their favourite celebrities or athletes and share their thoughts and excitement, this was an episode when fans were really all giddy about Dhoni’s down-to-earth nature, possibly appreciating the fact that he engages in a popular mobile game like Candy Crush just like any other person. Others were simply excited to see him play the game and shared their enthusiasm online.
In this video shared by a Twitter user, the air hostess is seen approaching MS Dhoni and offering him a selection of chocolates and sweets, accompanied by a heartfelt note. While Dhoni was engrossed in playing Candy Crush on his tablet, the air hostess engaged in a conversation with the cricketer before returning to her flight responsibilities.
MS Dhoni – the crowd favourite. pic.twitter.com/ltpud9P9Jj
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 25, 2023
In this video, MS Dhoni, in a gracious gesture, accepts a packet of ‘Omani dates’ from the air hostess when she offers him sweets and chocolates.
3.6 million downloads of Candy Crush
As soon as the video was posted online, it garnered than 8.7 lakhs views and the numbers continue to increase. The video also received a flurry of comments.
As the video of the former India captain playing Candy Crush went viral, another tweet surfaced that claimed that the game had received massive traction.
Just In – We Got 3.6 Million New Downloads in just 3 hours.
Thanks to the Indian Cricket Legend @msdhoni . We are Trending In India Just Because Of You.
~ Team Candy Crush Saga pic.twitter.com/LkpY8smxzA
— Candy Crush Saga Official (@teams_dream) June 25, 2023
The tweet read, “Just In – We Got 3.6 Million New Downloads in just 3 hours. Thanks to the Indian Cricket Legend @msdhoni. We are Trending In India Just Because Of You. #Candycrush #MSDhoni ~ Team Candy Crush Saga.”
