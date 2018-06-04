You are here:
28-year-old UPSC aspirant denied entry in exam hall for being late, commits suicide in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar

India FP Staff Jun 04, 2018 12:40:56 IST

A 28-year-old UPSC aspirant committed suicide by hanging himself in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar on Sunday after being denied entry in the examination hall for reaching late. According to CNNNews18, The man, identified as Varun, was a resident of Karnataka who was staying in a rented apartment in Delhi while preparing for the examination.

Representational image. Reuters

He was supposed to write the exam at the Paharganj centre on Sunday but was denied entry as he was late.

He has left behind a short suicide note which mentions being denied entry to the examination as the reason for him taking the drastic step. He has also written that at times examination rules should be relaxed for due considerations.

Meanwhile, according to ANIthe Delhi Police has said that further investigation is underway in the case and more details are awaited.

The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC annually in three stages - preliminary, main and interview - to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. This year, the exam was conducted in two shifts at various centres across the country on 3 June.

 


