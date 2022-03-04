28-year-old Priya Rajan becomes Chennai’s first-ever Dalit woman mayor: All you need to know

Priya Rajan who joined DMK at the age of 18 is the third female to hold this post

Priya Rajan, a 28-year-old MCom. graduate has been nominated for the mayor’s post in Chennai Municipal Corporation. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which won the recent urban local body election, has nominated her as their candidate for mayor’s election in Greater Chennai Municipal Corporation, where the party has a majority.

Priya Rajan is set to make history as the Corporation’s first woman mayor from a Dalit community.

Rajan, who contested the urban local body polls for the first time, was elected as councillor from ward No 74 in Chennai’s Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zone.

However, this new post will be a challenge for her as Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, the northern region of Chennai, is considered to be the least developed area in the city, as per reports. People there are living in overcrowded buildings with poor infrastructure.

The position is regarded as pivotal in Tamil Nadu's political history. Formerly, the position was held by powerful leaders such as Chief Minister MK Stalin and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

The 28-year-old will be the third woman mayor of Chennai. Earlier, the post was held by Tara Cherian of Congress (1957-1958) and Kamakshi Jayaraman of DMK (1971-1972).

Priya Rajan's father, R Rajan, is a DMK functionary who has been with the party since 1987. Priya Rajan became a member of the DMK at the age of 18. She holds an MCom. degree but has been intimately involved in politics.

The indirect elections for mayors, deputy mayors posts in Corporations, chairman post in municipalities and presidents post in panchayats will be conducted on Friday. On Thursday, DMK nominated its candidates for the posts.

The party has named Mahesh Kumar for the post of deputy mayor. He was elected as the councillor from ward 169 from Perungudi zone.

DMK has as many as 153 councillors in Greater Chennai Corporation, out of a total of 200 wards. The ruling party also has 25 councillors with allies. Priya Rajan's election to the top office in the city on Friday is being treated as a formality because the government is holding indirect elections.

