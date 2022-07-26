28 migrant workers killed in Jammu and Kashmir since 2017: Centre

Nityanand Rai said there has been a substantial decline in the number of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir -- from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021

New Delhi: Twenty-eight migrant workers, including seven from Bihar, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir since 2017, the Central Government informed the Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai also said there has been a substantial decline in the number of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir -- from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021. However, he said, there have been a few targeted attacks on people belonging to minority communities and migrant workers by terrorists sponsored from across the border.

"As per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, 28 migrant workers have been killed since 2017, out of which two belonging to Maharashtra, one from Jharkhand and seven from Bihar," he said.

Rai said the government has taken several steps for the safety of minorities, including putting in place a robust security and intelligence grid, day and night area domination, patrolling and proactive operations against terrorists.

Meanwhile, Nityanand Rai also informed the Lok Sabha that as per information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, no Kashmiri Pandit working under the Prime Minister's Development Package has resigned recently in protest of the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in the Valley.

MoS Home further informed the Lower House that the Government has taken several measures to ensure the safety of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley. "These include a robust security and intelligence grid, day and night area domination, proactive operations against terrorists, round the clock checking at Nakas, patrolling in the areas where the Kashmiri Pandits reside, deployment of Security Forces at strategic points to thwart any terrorist attack," Rai said.

"Under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), 5502 Kashmiri Migrants have been provided Government jobs. Government has also approved construction of 6000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri Migrant employees engaged/to be engaged in different departments of Govt. of Jammu and Kashmir in the valley" he added.

