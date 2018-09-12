27-yr-old Anganwadi worker kidnapped, raped by three men in Odisha's Dhenkanal district

Dhenkanal: An woman anganwadi worker was allegedly kidnapped and raped allegedly by three persons before being released Tuesday in the district, police said.

The incident took place when the 27-year-old woman was returning home in a bike along with her elder brother at about 5 pm on Monday.

She was on her way to Kaluria village from Joranda in the district after attending a meeting convened by aganwadi supervisor.

According to the complaint lodged at the Joranda police outpost, three persons kidnapped her after assaulting her elder brother. They took her to a farm house near Gahmakhunti village under Dhenkanal Sadar police station area, about 20 km away, and raped her before releasing the victim at 10 pm where she had been kidnapped.

The police arrested all the three persons.