2,544 custodial deaths in the country in last one year, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 501 such incidents

Second on the list is West Bengal with 257 custodial deaths followed by Bihar. The country reported 151 police encounter deaths from April 2021 to March 2022

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh has reported the highest number of custodial deaths among all states and UTs in the country for the second consecutive year in a row.

UP reported 501 custodial deaths from April 2021 to March 2022, the government told the Lok Sabha.

It reported 451 such deaths in the same period from 2020-21. Second on the list is West Bengal with 257 custodial deaths.

Other states which reported a high number of such incidents are Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab, data released by the government showed.

A total of 2,544 custodial deaths were reported across 37 states and UTs from April 2021 to March 2022.

There has been a significant rise in custodial deaths all over India, the data showed. The country reported 1,940 custodial deaths from April 2020 to March 2021.

Deaths in police encounters

Jammu and Kashmir reported the highest number of deaths in police encounters in the country from April 2021 to March 2022.

The UT accounted for 45 of the total 151 such deaths from April 2021 to March 2022. It had reported five such deaths in the previous year.

Second on the list is Chhattisgarh with 30 police encounter deaths.

Just like custodial deaths, there has been a significant rise in police encounter deaths.

The number rose to 151 between April 2021 and March 2022 from 82 between April 2020 to March 2021.

