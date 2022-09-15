24-year-old woman kills grandmother to pay Rs 15,000 loan in Pune

'The accused had lodged a murder complaint after the incident, but she kept changing her statements, making the police suspicious,' said a police official

Pune: A 24-year-old woman, named Gauri Dange, has been arrested for killing her grandmother, Sulochana Dange, as she was desperate to pay Rs 15,000 to an online loan application.

Sulochana Dange, 70, was found dead in her house near Warje Naka on Tuesday, TOI reported.

“Gauri had lodged a murder complaint after the incident, but she kept changing her statements, making the police suspicious. She was subjected to some intense grilling, during which she admitted to having committed the crime,” the report quoted deputy commissioner of police (zone III) Pournima Gaikwad as saying.

The loan app executives were after Gauri for the past few days to repay the loan, the senior official said. “They sent her entire contact list and her two photos on her cellphone on Tuesday morning with a message that the pictures would be morphed and sent to her contacts if she failed to repay the loan by night. This drove her into a panic mode and she ended up committing the crime,” Gaikwad stated.

The police is now approaching the jeweller in Karvenagar to whom Gauri claimed to have sold her grandmother’s gold chain and a pair of gold earrings to repay the loan.

Another police official informed that Gauri left studies after Class XII and was working as a freelance telecaller for a leading private bank. However, she wasn’t earning enough to sustain her habit of shopping and travelling.

“So, she started taking loans from online apps. She would borrow from an app to repay the loan of another. She soon landed in a tight spot. She knew about her grandmother’s ornaments, but the latter had told her that she had no money. In the instant case, her loan repayment was due by the end of this month. But the loan app executives started calling her much earlier, demanding immediate payment of Rs 15,000, which Gauri did by selling the ornaments to the jeweller. We will soon recover the ornaments and question the jeweller,” the official stated.

The Crime

On Tuesday, Gauri reached home early and saw her grandmother sleeping. She picked up a pillow and smothered her, DCP Gaikwad said.

“When Sulochana tried to put up resistance, Gauri picked up a shaving razor and inflicted cut wounds on her hands and neck. She then picked up a screwdriver and hit it hard on Sulochana’s head, causing a deep cut injury. We have seized the screwdriver, the razor and the pillow,” Gaikwad said.

Moreover, the accused placed two glasses on a table and cleaned the house before moving out to create a scene which would lead the police to infer that two men had entered the premises when the victim was alone.

(With inputs from agencies)

