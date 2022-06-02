24-year-old Vadodara girl to tie knot with herself, promote self-love

It will be a traditional Hindu marriage which will take place at a temple in Gotri

A girl from Gujarat has set a unique example of self-acceptance by taking a different approach to relationships. From taking feras to wearing sindoor, the 24-year old Vadodara girl named Kshama Bindu will deal with every possible ritual of marriage. But it will just be a lone affair while only the groom and the big fat 'baarat' will be missing at the wedding ceremony slated to take place on 11 June. Bindu believes that the wedding can show an extreme manifesto of self-love and set a different trend in India.

According to a report by The Times of India, Bindu - who works at a private firm - never wanted to get married. She came across an actress in a web series saying, “Every woman wants to be a bride but not always a wife.” The dialogue ignited her will of decking up like a bride. This thought made her run some research on ‘sologamy’ which means self-love.

After going through numerous studies, she found that previously no girl from India had tried it and it will be her who will mark the first instance of sologamy and will highlight the fact that ‘women matter’. While talking to TOI, Bindu said, "Maybe I am the first to set an example of self-love in our country where marriages are considered to be sacred."

It will be a traditional Hindu marriage which will take place at a temple in Gotri. The function will begin with the Mehendi ceremony on 9 June. She has invited a limited number of guests including 15 friends and colleagues of her. Bindu has listed down five exclusive marriage-vows that will be solemnised by her on the wedding day.

Post marriage, she is also planning a 2-week honeymoon for herself. She will leave for a Goa trip after the wedding will get done. The bride-to-be said, "People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence, this wedding." She also noted that her parents are frank and they have no issue accepting the matter.

